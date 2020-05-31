Editor’s Note: The Herald will be visiting local restaurants to see if they are complying with recommended safety measures from the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants in Texas have been able to conduct dine-in service at a maximum of 50% of their normal capacity since May 22, and area residents have been taking advantage of the reopenings.
Even so, many residents are still worried about going out in public with the new coronavirus still in the area, and they are wondering what safety measures restaurants are taking to protect their customers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services and Gov. Greg Abbott published a three-page list of minimum standard health protocols — which is a list of recommendations — for restaurants to follow as they reopen.
Upon a Sunday afternoon visit to Applebee's, 2700 E. Central Texas Expressway, the Herald observed the following:
- Social distancing stickers were placed 6 feet apart on the ground in the lobby where people would wait.
- The restaurant displayed signs and notices listing best safety practices for both guests and staff.
- Restaurant employees were entering the building through a door in the back so as to limit close contact with guests.
- A hand-sanitizer bottle was made available at the entrance.
- Seating was available at both booths and tables, and there was at least one unit of separation between available booths and tables.
- The food and drink menus were paper and disposable.
- All tables were empty, save for checkout-machines that enabled contact-less check out.
- The server wore a mask during all interactions.
- Bathrooms were cleaned regularly by staff.
- Single-use condiments were available upon request.
