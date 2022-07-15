As the return of school approaches, area barbershops are preparing to offer discounted cuts for children before their first day back. One such barber, Ronnie King, owner of Ronnie’s Cuts in Copperas Cove, is offering discounts as well as backpacks until supplies last.
“With everything going on with inflation and also just that incentive to give kids to be excited about going back to school and just make things a little bit easier on people financially, and I take a lot of pride in giving back to people,” King said in a phone interview Thursday.
Haircuts at Ronnie’s Cuts, 2126-B E. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, will cost $5 for school-age children on Aug. 13 and 14. Children will be seen on a walk-in basis only.
The first 48 children will also receive a free backpack along with a highlighter, ruler, erasers, No. 2 pencils, accessory pouch for three-ring binders and crayons.
“You can’t take away from something and not give to something else,” King said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”
Siblings that come with a child getting a cut will get a backpack as well, regardless if the sibling gets a cut or not.
Barbershop owners who are offering discounted haircuts for children before they return to school and want to let the Herald know about it, please email news@kdhnews.com.
