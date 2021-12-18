The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.83 on Saturday, which is 2 cents lower than last week’s average and 93 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest gas selling for $2.65 per gallon regular gasoline at Valero & Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $2.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $2.72 per gallon at several locations, including 7/11 at 501 N. First St. , GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.64 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 4250 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.90, which is a decrease of 1 cent from last week and 98 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.30 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.09 higher than a year ago.
