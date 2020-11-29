On Sunday gas prices, for regular unleaded, in at least one area location dropped to $1.45.
This was the reported price at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway late Sunday afternoon.
This represents a drop of five cents per gallon at that location since Saturday.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.53 per gallon on Saturday at multiple stations, including Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. and Valero at 3900 Trimmier Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
An attempt to obtain more information from a Sam’s Club employee at the location was unsuccessful.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.78 as of 5:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s 44 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
As of Sunday the statewide gas price average was $1.80 which 46 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. The national gas price average was $2.13, which is 46 cents less than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.