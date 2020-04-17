Working from home as a campus technologist with the Killeen school district, managing his fledgling real estate investment business, and chasing after three kids cooped up at home is keeping Jamieson Gilmore plenty busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A veteran of eight years in the U.S. Army and a former vessel navigator for an offshore energy seismic exploration company, Gilmore said his children — a teenager, a pre-teen, and a 4-month-old — are doing surprisingly well despite the abrupt and prolonged disruption in their normal routines.
In fact, they might be handling it better than their old man.
“With schools being shut down, I’m not able to go in and interact with the teachers and the kids, and that’s been hard for me,” Gilmore said. “I really love my job, and that’s one of the reasons why I chose to do that job — because I get to interact with the kids and show them a positive role model.
Gilmore said his own children have been very self-sufficient while at home.
“The 16-year-old and the 10-year-old wake up in the morning and go straight to the kitchen table with the laptops and get to work. That helps me and my wife out a lot.
“It came to the point to where those two are so self-sufficient, it’s like we don’t know what to do. They rarely ask for help with homework. All As and Bs. It’s like, wow, y’all are making us feel like the perfect parents,” he said, laughing.
“The one who’s really having a harder time with it is the 10-year-old. She goes to Saegert (elementary), and she loves that school. She has a ton of friends, and she’s like, “Mom and Dad, I miss school. I’m ready to see my friends,” and stuff like that. So, she’s definitely on TikTok (a social networking app) all the time.”
Gilmore, 35, was born in Galveston and grew up in Kennard, Texas, near Lufkin. He has lived in Killeen the past six, going on seven years, after a stint at Fort Carson, Colo., and working offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
Since he is now taking care of his regular school duties from home, Gilmore tries to maintain a normal schedule, waking up at the same time as always, checking emails from work, helping remotely with technology issues.
“I check to see if anything is going on with the teachers, or if parents are having trouble with their students, like logging in to certain web-based curriculum that we’re working on, trying to help them out with that.
“Sometimes, I go running around the neighborhood for a little exercise, and we have a home gym here in the garage. We do family workouts during the week, trying to get in some cardio. That breath of fresh air helps out a lot.
“If I’m not working for the school system, I’m heavily involved in real estate. I have a company called Achievement Solutions, and I still have to make business decisions and keep the ball rolling with that. That’s my long-term goal — to work for myself.”
As a real estate investment advisor, Gilmore says he helps people facing foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, owing back property taxes, and other financial issues. As this pandemic goes on and people are out of work, he foresees such problems continuing and possibly increasing.
“I think we’re going to face a lot of pre-foreclosures. People were already in the process of that before Corona started. And now, just because of forbearance (postponed loan payments), that doesn’t mean that payment is going to stop. You still owe that money.
“So, this is a perfect time for us to help people out. We can come in and even take over payments on some properties, and help those families because then it’s no longer affecting their credit. It’s a win-win situation for us and the property owner.”
Gilmore said he hopes things get back to normal soon, but he thinks the current conditions could last into the summer.
“Honestly, I would say, if I had to guess, probably another month or two before things start getting back to normal.
“I think it’s going to be a new normal. I think people are going to be more aware of things like health. This is a tragic event that is happening. I wish the best for everybody. Just stay inside and stay quarantined as much as you can. Stay away from that interaction. The faster we can get through this, the faster everybody can try and get back to normal, and go about their merry way.
“I think when we get the all-clear … I don’t think a lot of people are going to be rushing to get out. You’ll have that first initial wave of people that were going stir-crazy, and they’ll rush out and do things, but a lot of people are going to stand still for a while, and see if anything else happens.”
