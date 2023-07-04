According to the website of Elliott Properties, an Austin-based commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company: “There is no formal asking price. All purchase offers are encouraged. Following a reasonable offer solicitation period, negotiations for a binding purchase contract with the group that has submitted any offer deemed acceptable by the sellers will be promptly initiated.”
Known as Split Oak Ranch, the sprawling property at 3010 Split Oak Ranch Road, close to Nolanville along Interstate 14 near the base of Nolanville Hill, has a listed price of $15 million on Trulia, a real estate website.
A luxury ranch recently went up for sale near Killeen and Fort Cavazos, one of the biggest military bases in the world.
According to the listing, the property includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with a swimming pool and other structures on the property.
Perhaps most impressive, however, is its sprawling 293 acres which includes multiple fishing ponds.
“Between the Serene Setting, the Incredible Old Oaks scattered throughout the Meticulously Cleared Land, the Beautiful Varieties of Wildlife, and the Unbelievable Views for Miles, this Longtime Family Estate wins your heart before even exploring up the paved roads,” according to a description of the listing on Trulia, which includes nearly 30 photos of the property. “Spread over the acreage you will find Two Beautifully Built Custom Homes, a Waterside Party Pavilion, a RV Carport & Storage, Multiple Garages and an Industrial Workshop plus amazing amenities-a Fabulous Pool made especially for Volleyball and Pool House with a commercial griddle for that perfect burger poolside.”
While the commute to Fort Cavazos’ main gate is an easy drive of about 14 miles, the price range is beyond the reach of most soldiers.
The estimated monthly mortgage is $98,000 per month, according to Trulia.
While Trulia has the ranch listed at $15 million, a real estate company listed on the for sale sign in front of the ranch provided other information.
According to the website of Elliott Properties, an Austin-based commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company: “There is no formal asking price. All purchase offers are encouraged. Following a reasonable offer solicitation period, negotiations for a binding purchase contract with the group that has submitted any offer deemed acceptable by the sellers will be promptly initiated.”
What may become of the ranch when it’s sold?
Elliott Properties offered some possibilities.
“This iconic, incredibly beautiful longtime family ranch at the gateway to the Hill Country of Central Texas could be a one of a kind, spectacular corporate or family retreat — the perfect place for entertaining clients, family and friends ... And it has all the makings of a magnificent equestrian or cattle rancher’s show place,” according to the listing on Elliott Properties’ website.
“Additionally, with its strategic location and long frontage along U.S. Interstate Highway 14 — and it’s high country, incredible thirty mile sweeping views of Central Texas — this very special property offers a unique opportunity for the development of luxury home sites, or for long term land investment.”
