A 293-acre ranch about 14 miles from Fort Cavazos is listed for sale.

A luxury ranch recently went up for sale near Killeen and Fort Cavazos, one of the biggest military bases in the world.

Known as Split Oak Ranch II, the sprawling property at 3010 Split Oak Ranch Road, close to Nolanville along Interstate 14 near the base of Nolanville Hill, has a listed price of $15 million on Trulia, a real estate website.

Split Oak Ranch II near Nolanville along Interstate 14 recently was listed for sale.
According to the website of Elliott Properties, an Austin-based commercial real estate brokerage and consulting company: “There is no formal asking price. All purchase offers are encouraged. Following a reasonable offer solicitation period, negotiations for a binding purchase contract with the group that has submitted any offer deemed acceptable by the sellers will be promptly initiated.”

