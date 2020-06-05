The attorney for a North Texas company with a manufacturing site in Nolanville expressed his eagerness for his lawsuit to be heard by a jury, but coronavirus restrictions have created a sense of uncertainty at the courthouse in Bell County.
Plano-based American Rockwool Manufacturing LLC, which makes insulation at its Nolanville site, filed its initial petition against Markel American Insurance Company, or Insurica Texas Insurance Services Inc., in Bell County’s 146th Judicial District Court on Nov. 4, 2019. American Rockwool claims that its insurance company refused to pay a claim to replace its stack that was damaged during a summer storm that year.
American Rockwool is asking for more than $1 million, including penalties, costs, expenses and attorney’s fees.
“When do you anticipate being open for jury trials?” asked Rockwool’s attorney, John Hubble, of the judge during a remote hearing on Friday.
Judge Jack Jones said that his court coordinator is setting jury trials no earlier than September.
“And that’s without promises that we’ll be able to go,” he said. “The biggest concern is if (jury) panels are going to be comfortable coming in. We’re doing reasonably well here in terms of opening things back up at a continual pace, so we could potentially be able to have trials in the fall.”
Jones said that he’s ready to get back to business.
“I still miss the opportunity to see people face-to-face,” he said.
However, he told the attorneys during the hearing that there could be some lasting changes in the way that courts do business.
“In the past, for hearings like this we’d have lawyers coming from Houston and Dallas, which doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Jones said. “Courts around the state are saying that we might be having a lot of hearings in this format, particularly when there’s not a lot of contested testimony.”
Also participating in the hearing were the attorneys for the defendants, Michael Watson for Insurica and Christene Wood for Markel.
Background
In its petition, American Rockwool says that on June 9, 2019, “a severe thunderstorm and high winds damaged the 200-foot tall plant stack at the property ... The following day, the claim was reported to … Insurica that the top 100 feet of the stack was leaning in a perilous position as a result of the storm.”
June 9 was the same day a tornado ripped through a part of Copperas Cove.
After five days, American Rockwool manager Jim Deibel reiterated that the situation was urgent and the top of the stack was at risk of falling, “which could result in additional damage to the plant itself.” On June 16, another storm swept through the area and blew the top of the stack down, “just missing the plant but damaging electrical, water and air lines,” according to its petition.
At this point, Rockwool hired a team of engineers who said that wind was the cause of the incident.
The company estimates that it will cost more than $2.1 million to demolish the old stack and construct a new one, according to its petition.
In July, Insurica issued a payment of $300,000 but said the cause was still under investigation and did not offer further payment.
Insurica answered with its own petition on Nov. 18, claiming that the claim was “questionable” and that “rust or corrosion (and) wear and tear” caused the damage to the stack. Additionally, the insurance company said that “specific factual allegations of Insurance Code violations” were missing from American Rockwool’s petition.
Insurica said that “…controversy (exists) concerning the scope and amount of the allegedly covered loss and (American Rockwool’s) entitlement to insurance benefits under the policy,” according to its petition. “Defendant possesses the right to investigate questionable claims without facing bad faith liability.”
