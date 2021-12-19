A Victoria, Texas-based auto group has purchased several Killeen car dealerships currently known as the Automax franchise.
The sale of Automax Ford, Automax Volkswagen and Automax Hyundai-Genesis officially went through Dec. 7, according to operating partner John Montague.
The Automax franchise was sold to the Keating Auto Group by longtime owners Bradley and A.G. Whitis. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Under the new ownership, the individual dealerships will be called by the city name followed by their brand names, for example: Killeen Ford and Killeen Volkswagen, Montague said.
“Killen Certified is what the used cars are called.” Montague said.
Keating Auto Group also purchased Tom Light Chevrolet in Bryan from brothers Tim Light and Tom Light, which will now go by Aggieland Chevrolet.
Bryan is close to College Station, home of the Texas A&M University Aggies.
Keating Auto Group’s corporate headquarters is in Victoria, Texas, with 29 dealerships spanning primarily across East Texas — near where founder Ben Keating got his start near Tomball, Montague said. The auto group also owns dealerships in San Marcos, Boerne, New Braunfels and Grapevine, he said.
Fort Hood was a big attraction and part of the motivation for expanding to the Killeen market, Montague said, in addition to how well the stores were doing selling cars.
“Our majority owner, Ben Keating, is in acquisitions mode, and this store was a valuable piece of real estate,” Montague said. “It was a no-brainer, really.”
Montague and his family relocated to the Killeen area from Boerne, where he ran another Keating Auto Group dealership.
Looking ahead, Keating Auto Group anticipates breaking ground on a new Hyundai facility on additional property they purchased where the former Texas Land and Cattle Steakhouse is located.
“We’re excited to be here,” Montague said. “I would say that the biggest surprise for me personally coming here was how great the employees of this place are — how good they are as human beings, which is always nice.”
