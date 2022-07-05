Killeen’s Axed Out Texas, 208 W. Rancier Avenue, is offering residents a one-day league season this weekend starting on Friday.
“That’s right, you can throw 28 matches + a double elimination final all in one day counting towards the summer WATL leaderboard!” reads a notice for the event.
The weekend’s events, and pricing, are listed below:
Friday
Duals Marathon League
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
$80 per person
Saturday
Big Axe Marathon League
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
$85 per person
Sunday
Hatchet Marathon League
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$100 per person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.