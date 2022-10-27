Tread carefully — “Bearification” is in progress at the new location of the Black Bear Diner, a California-based diner that features a log-cabin feel and a bear theme, in Harker Heights.
The site at 401 W. Central Texas Expressway is the former location of Richard Rawlings’ Garage, iconic for the antique Chrysler that is sticking out of the ground at a 45-degree angle, as well as a Twin Peaks that closed down shortly after the 2015 shootout at a Waco Twin Peaks.
Richard Rawlings’ Garage opened in August 2016 as a restaurant serving “revved up comfort food.” It closed abruptly on March 3, 2019.
The franchise was owned by Rawlings, star of “Fast ‘N Loud,” a show on the Discover Channel about him and his team who rebuilt older cars and sold them for profit.
The location is currently under reconstruction, and there is no set date for reopening, other than “fall 2022.” CEO Anita Adams said in February that the Harker Heights location, along with many others in Central Texas, are slated to open by the end of the year. Once open, the diner will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options, Adams said.
According to the diner’s website, the chain owns roughly 66 locations in California, as well as about a dozen in Texas. The majority of the chain’s Texas locations are in the Houston area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.