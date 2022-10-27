Tread carefully — “Bearification” is in progress at the new location of the Black Bear Diner, a California-based diner that features a log-cabin feel and a bear theme, in Harker Heights.

The site at 401 W. Central Texas Expressway is the former location of Richard Rawlings’ Garage, iconic for the antique Chrysler that is sticking out of the ground at a 45-degree angle, as well as a Twin Peaks that closed down shortly after the 2015 shootout at a Waco Twin Peaks.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

