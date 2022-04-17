While a lot of details still need to be worked out, the Killeen City Council voted last week to enter into an interlocal agreement with Bell County to move the Bell County Killeen Annex to a yet-to-be built $10 million building in downtown Killeen — a move that some city leaders say will spark new life into downtown Killeen.
The current annex — at 304 Priest Drive — provides services such as marriage certificates and vehicle registration among other county services, bringing in hundreds of “customers” per day to a one-block area.
City leaders are hoping that moving the annex downtown would spark new life into a part of north Killeen that has been on life-support for decades. Businesses, churches, even the city government itself, have been leaving downtown for the greener grass of central and south Killeen since the 1980s.
Killeen’s downtown historic district has 1.3 million square feet of commercial space “with nearly a 70% vacancy rate,“ John Crutchfield, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said in November 2020.
The proposed new annex location is the former First National Bank of Texas headquarters, 507 N. Gray Street. The bank has offered to gift the property to Bell County, according to the interlocal agreement, after First National completed its move to the new location at the intersection of Interstate 14 and Trimmier Road, across from Red Lobster.
The council on Tuesday voted 6-1 in favor of the interlocal agreement.
According to a draft of the interlocal agreement, the county agrees to:
Demolish or contract for the demolition of the buildings on the property within six months of receipt of the property.
Construct a new building on the property that is at least 30,000 square feet.
Locate all departments in the newly-constructed building on the property that are currently located on Priest Drive.
Meanwhile, the city’s part of the interlocal agreement is to “reimburse the county for all reasonable demolition costs.”
However, if the “estimated demolition costs exceed $500,000, the City has the option to terminate this agreement by giving written notice to the County,” according to the agreement.
“Each party acknowledges that the County has allocated $10,000,000 for the design and construction of the new Killeen Annex," according to the agreement.
County Responds
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top elected official, said on Wednesday the interlocal agreement will be reviewed by the county commissioners at an upcoming meeting and would be executed by Blackburn. The county would then need to arrange for the First National Bank of Texas to transfer the property and begin design of the new annex.
Blackburn also spoke to the primary reason for the annex’s relocation.
“The primary reason to consider relocation of the county annex on Priest Drive was, and is, space needs ... and vehicle registration space needs in particular. We simply need more space to service the growing service demands placed upon the Annex,” he said.
Finally, Blackburn addressed concerns raised by some Killeen City Council members that the building may appear out of character with Killeen’s downtown.
“The county will be happy to work with the city on the design of the proposed annex. We certainly want the design to work with the overall goals and objectives of the city as it relates to the character of downtown Killeen,” he said.
Segarra’s Vision
Talks of moving the county annex began in July of last year during a council meeting where Jose Segerra, who was the Killeen mayor at the time, asked if moving the annex to downtown Killeen was a possibility.
Segarra has made it very clear that he is in favor with moving the annex downtown. He said it would be like a “one stop shop” for residents needing to take care of county government business.
“Having a brand new building in our downtown can go a long way to revitalizing our downtown and it will keep the county annex in a convenient place for our citizens to access,” Segarra said to the Herald back in November. "This, in turn, will increase foot traffic in our downtown area that will help other businesses in the long run.”
In an email sent to the Herald on Friday, Segarra still remains positive about what the new annex could bring to downtown Killeen.
“I think taking advantage of an opportunity, that does not come around too often, would be great for our city and our citizens,” Segarra said, “Not too often, if ever, have we had an opportunity to see a new $10 million plus building built in our downtown area. I know it’s probably been over 50 years since we’ve seen any new building built there.”
While the draft of the interlocal agreement presented at last Tuesday’s council meeting does not include any mention of renovating the old bank building, it is a possibility the City Council has brought up at recent meetings.
If the building was to be kept and renovated, it could house multiple other businesses, such as a restaurant, as suggested by a city document that shows a rendering of the renovated old bank.
If the old bank were demolished, as the interlocal agreement dictates, a city rendering of the site shows the building that would be built in its place would serve just as an annex, however, the rendering shows more parking on site.
Tuesday’s Discussion
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, the council and city staffers talked for more than an hour on the topic.
Councilman Michael Boyd was initially in favor of keeping the old bank intact, and renovating it.
“I know I’m the only council member fighting for this but I guess I just have a different vision,” Boyd said during the meeting, “For me, it’s not about the history. It’s about the alignment of our comprehensive plan.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams said that it all comes down to the costs of renovations and asbestos removal of an old building.
“If we take on a building that needs total renovations, the first question we have to ask ourselves is where are we going to get that money?” Williams said.
Eventually Boyd and most of the other council members, with the exception of Mellisa Brown, voted in favor of the interlocal agreement.
“I look forward to the relocation of the Bell County Annex to Downtown Killeen,” Boyd said in an email sent to the Herald on Wednesday. “While I remain committed to elements of the Comprehensive Plan, I considered the concerns of retaining and renovating such an old building. I ultimately voted to approve the demolition of the structure. I do believe the Council’s decision was made in the best interest of the City.”
Other Council Views
Councilwomen Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez were both in favor of the demolition of the old bank building.
“I don’t want to see us holding back our city’s growth or our city’s progress,” Gonzalez said, “We’re going to need that area if we’re going to make improvements to downtown.”
While Cobb did express concerns with demolishing a building that is in an historic district, towards the end of Tuesday’s discussion she changed her mind due to what she calls “mustard seed” faith.
“I’m gonna go on some mustard seed faith because I can see downtown booming,” Cobb said.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson said at Tuesday’s meeting he was concerned about the cost of demolishing the bank, and what the city would do to afford the costs if it exceeds over the planned amount of $500,000, but he still voted for the interlocal agreement.
Brown, who cast the lone vote against the agreement, said she isn’t convinced that bringing the annex downtown is going to be the downtown revitalization maker that some other members of the council think it’s going to be.
“I don’t think that the old bank location is the best option, which is why I voted against it,” Brown said in an email on Friday. “It takes a prime commercial location out of available use and makes it tax exempt; it will require us to either remove one building from the historic district or go through an approval process.”
Brown said she does not believe the new annex will bring the foot traffic that will bring in businesses.
”Priest Drive has not been a booming restaurant and shopping area because of the annex,” she said.
