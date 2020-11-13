New vehicle sales in Bell County were up in October compared to the same month last year, however, total sales of new vehicles for the year are still behind year-to-date numbers from 2019.
Sales for the month of October showed that Bell County auto dealers sold more cars last month, with 1,912 vehicles sold compared to 1,468 sold in October 2019, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
Jan. 1 through October sales for Bell County was 13,927, compared to 14,763 for the first nine months of 2019.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas Region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the four-county area from January through October are at 23,699 — 1,120 fewer than the 24,819 sold during the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in October, with 298 new cars and trucks sold. The total number of Fords that were sold for the year is 2,345, according to the report.
Toyota came in second to Ford with 247 vehicles sold. The total number of Toyota vehicles sold for the year is 1,599, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold a total of 62 vehicles for the month of October, which is less than the October 2019 sales of 64 vehicles. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 615 vehicles for January through October, which is also less than last year’s total of 711.
The most popular brand of vehicle for Coryell County for the month of October was Chevrolet with a total of 16 vehicles sold. The total number of Chevrolets that were sold for the year is 138, according to the report.
Ram came in second to Chevrolet with 10 vehicles sold. The total number of Rams sold for the year is 106.
In October, dealers in Bell County sold 870 more passenger cars (1,391) than trucks (521). In Coryell County, dealers sold six more passenger cars (34) than trucks (28), according to the report.
