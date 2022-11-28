The Galaxies Express Car Wash, along Interstate 14 on the border of Harker Heights and Killeen, is now open.
Located at 5680 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, near Seton Medical Center, the car wash is the chain’s second location. The first Galaxies Express opened in Killeen at 1300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop as a “state of the art luxury car wash.”
Galaxies Express owner Luke Mayo said earlier this year that the second location was expected to open in the first week of August.
Customers can choose from a variety of washing methods, from a $7 car wash which includes basic soap, a pat down and a final rinse to a $23 wash.
The $7 car wash is reduced to a $1 car wash during the first 90 minutes the new location is open, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., according to the company.
Mayo said he plans to build two other local car washes.
The third location will be off Farm-to-Market 2410 and Mountain Lion Road in Heights, and the fourth location will be off Clear Creak Road in Killeen, he said.
