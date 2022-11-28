The Galaxies Express Car Wash, along Interstate 14 on the border of Harker Heights and Killeen, is now open.

Located at 5680 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, near Seton Medical Center, the car wash is the chain’s second location. The first Galaxies Express opened in Killeen at 1300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop as a “state of the art luxury car wash.”

