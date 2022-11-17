NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s franchise has announced that an agreement has been signed to bring a Big Chicken restaurant location to Killeen.
Big Chicken was founded in 2018, and fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story and offers guest an inside look into his life and personality, according to a news release from the franchise. Menu items include crispy chicken sandwiches, and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand crafted ice cream shakes.
O’Neal is a 15 year NBA All Star whose career spanned nearly two decades. He earned countless awards and honors, including NBA Most valuable player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a first Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. He know works as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”
Austin entrepreneur Jace Mattison is the Killeen franchise owner. Neither a location nor an opening date been solidified, according to the owner. But he said it would be opening sometime in 2023.
“It’s a fantastic brand with an awesome product, plus, the team is incredible to work with,” Mattison said.
He said he chose to open three locations — one in Killeen and the other two in Waco and College Station — “because of the growth in these areas.”
Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern praised Mattison’s success and background as a seasoned franchise operator of Crumbl Cookies in Austin. “His background in the restaurant and franchise ownership industries makes him a perfect fit for Big Chicken,” Halpren said.
With a Big Chicken in Killeen, Mattison said “25 new jobs would be created and the eatery should help boost the local economy as a result.”
The franchise has locations in several states including: California, Nevada, Ohio, Washington, New York and Texas.
“I can’t wait to bring Big Chickens BIG flavors, BIG food, and BIG fun to central and eastern Texas” Mattison said in the release. The restaurant in Killeen will add to the 200 plus locations in development nationwide for the brand.
