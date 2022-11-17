Big Chicken 2.jpg

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s franchise has announced that an agreement has been signed to bring a Big Chicken restaurant location to Killeen.

 Courtesy Photo

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s franchise has announced that an agreement has been signed to bring a Big Chicken restaurant location to Killeen.

Big Chicken was founded in 2018, and fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story and offers guest an inside look into his life and personality, according to a news release from the franchise. Menu items include crispy chicken sandwiches, and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand crafted ice cream shakes.

Big Chicken

The front counter of a Big Chicken is seen in this courtesy photo from the company.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.