Killeen-area residents will soon have another facility in order to store their stuff.
A rather large mini-storage project is being constructed near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road, according to Scott Connell, president and CEO of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Massive concrete slabs for the mini-storage facility were being erected this week by a big, yellow crane.
It appears the storage facility will be at least three stories tall when complete. It is going up near Starlite Station, a large night club at the same intersection.
Connell said he did not have many details on the construction project, but his office verified it was a storage unit by checking with the city’s permit office.
(1) comment
Another one.....we are tired of storage building in Killeen. Probably just another way to hide money
