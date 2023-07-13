Killeen-area residents will soon have another facility in order to store their stuff.

A rather large mini-storage project is being constructed near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road, according to Scott Connell, president and CEO of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

(1) comment

Hotboywhitt

Another one.....we are tired of storage building in Killeen. Probably just another way to hide money

