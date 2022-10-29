discount store

Big Deal Liquidation at 1405 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard offers bargains for residents looking to find something worth keeping from the overstock and return supplies of Kohls, Target and Amazon.

A new bargain store has opened in Killeen, and its owners want residents to take advantage of cheap deals to find that missing something.

“Everything is expensive now, and we wanted people to be able to find things cheap,” Big Deal Liquidation co-owner Maro Gandega said.

