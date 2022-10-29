A new bargain store has opened in Killeen, and its owners want residents to take advantage of cheap deals to find that missing something.
“Everything is expensive now, and we wanted people to be able to find things cheap,” Big Deal Liquidation co-owner Maro Gandega said.
Friday marked the second week of business after opening on Oct. 14, and Gandega explained that business at 1405 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard has been “very good” since opening.
Offering what are known colloquially as “bin drops,” Gandega and her husband, Ba, purchase discount and return supply from Target, Amazon and Kohls to fill the store’s bins. Residents can then dig through those bins in the hopes of finding heavily discounted items. Everything from a box of Pampers to a GoPro could be found in the bins; the challenge, of course, is getting in the door early enough and having a keen eye to spot key items quickly.
The store receives new shipments every Friday, so the price of items found in the bin lowers throughout the week, resetting on Friday.
The price of items is $10 on Friday, $8 on Saturday, $6 on Sunday, $4 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday, $2 on Wednesday and 50 cents on Thursday.
Hours of operation for the store is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Gandegas may be contacted during business hours at 254-690-1949.
Maro Gandega also owns Discount African Hair Braiding at 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.