Renovations continue to be made this week at what will open soon as Black Bear Diner, a new restaurant in Harker Heights.
Black Bear Diner, a Redding, California-based company, is bringing its unique bear-themed comfort-food family diner concept to Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights site, the building that was formerly Richard Rawlings’ Garage on Central Texas Expressway, is one of several company-owned restaurants planned in Texas, most of which will open by the end of 2022.
“The local Texan communities have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bring our home-style comfort food to even more guests across the state later this year,” Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner, said in a news release.
The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
The company said it has 147 locations in 14 states and continues to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.