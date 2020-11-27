Shoppers were out in large numbers in Killeen as some of the best deals around were available Friday.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of local residents filled the parking lots of stores like Best Buy and Academy Sports and Outdoors in an effort to save money while Christmas shopping.
However, shoppers did say that when compared to previous years, Black Friday shopping is much less crowded this time around.
Theresa Callow was shopping at Academy and echoed that sentiment.
“I got early today to do some Black Friday shopping, Academy is great for that. I got a lot of deals and good deals at Academy,” Callow said. “I noticed that there’s not as many shoppers out, not so far this morning.”
She added that she would be heading to Old Navy and Home Depot later in the day.
Lucie Rogers was also shopping at Academy and she was in great spirits about her experience while shopping for her son and nephew.
“Oh, it was wonderful. The lines are short, everybody’s friendly and I got everything I needed,” she said.
She also added that it was not as crowded as previous years and that she had already been to Cavender’s and she was headed to the Killeen Mall.
Fallon Britt was shopping at Best Buy and voiced the opposite opinion of other residents.
“My husband was a little freaked out that I was even coming today because of (COVID-19) … but I was just coming out to see if they have a few things but it wasn’t too bad I got in and got out,” Britt said.
She added that she shops on Black Friday every year and that didn’t notice much difference.
“I mean that’s what surprised me, when I pulled up in the parking lot, I was on the phone with my husband and I was like ‘it is packed just like any other year’,” she said.
She picked up a Ninja Food Grill from Best Buy.
Following Black Friday, more deals will be available online Monday as part of the annual Cyber Monday event.
