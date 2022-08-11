Black Rifle Coffee Company

The Black Rifle Coffee Company at 2170 Clear Creek Road is now open for business, according to a news release from the company.

 By Madeline Oden | Herald

The Black Rifle Coffee Company in Killeen, 2170 S. Clear Creek Road, is holding its grand opening on Saturday at 10 a.m.

According to the chain, coffee-drinkers will want to get there early — the first 50 customers will receive a 20 oz. Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.