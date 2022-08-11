The Black Rifle Coffee Company in Killeen, 2170 S. Clear Creek Road, is holding its grand opening on Saturday at 10 a.m.
According to the chain, coffee-drinkers will want to get there early — the first 50 customers will receive a 20 oz. Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee.
An official ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. after opening ceremony, which will include the raising of the flags and singing of the national anthem.
In addition, guest appearances from Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek at 9 a.m. and noon. The pair are billed as “supercross and motorcross champion” and “skateboarding and action sports legend” respectively.
Prize drawings will be held every half hour between 6:30 a.m. and noon, and customers are encouraged by the company to post their experience on instagram by tagging @brcc_centraltx and using the hashtag “BRCCFLAGRAISED”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.