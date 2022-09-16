Blue Bell Ice Cream has a new "limited time" flavor available in half-gallon and 1-pint sizes.
The company announced this week that "Salted Caramel Brownie" ice cream is now on sale.
"This new flavor brings in the fall season and cooler temperatures," according to a news release from Blue Bell. "There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite and a hint of salt in the caramel swirl compliments the brownies perfectly."
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
