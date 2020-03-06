Blue Bell has released a new, limited-time ice cream flavor: "Cookie Dough Overload."
According to the company, it is made with "vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces. That’s a lot of dough!"
