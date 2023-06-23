Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen & More officially opened its third location in the Killeen area on Friday.
The new place is at 3006 Lake Road in north Killeen.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen & More officially opened its third location in the Killeen area on Friday.
The new place is at 3006 Lake Road in north Killeen.
Owner Bobby Butler’s first location at 3601 Zephyr Road in Killeen opened seven years ago. He later opened a Copperas Cove location, 212 S. 2nd St., in 2021.
“At first I just wanted one (location), but after the initial opening and getting the process, and getting to know the community, I’m in a position to where I can help my community out.” Butler said.
With the new location “I’m going to try to do more soul food, more comfort food, than just barbecue and everything like that,” Butler said.
Menu items that Bulter said he plans to include in the new location are homemade meatloaf, neckbones, pig feet and more.
The owner of the food establishment was born in Kentucky, where he was influenced by authentic country-style cooking, he said.
The new location offers seating for customers on the outside of the shop along with an atmosphere that feels family-like, according to a couple who walked into the new restaurant on Friday.
Bobby B’s is open every day except for Mondays.
The schedule is below:
Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.
For more information on the restaurant and menu, call Bobby B’s at 254-432-8522.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.