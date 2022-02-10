If you enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with with a good book — and good company — check out The Hangover Bar in Killeen later this month for an “over-21” book fair,
The local hotspot is in partnership with MDRN Tribe Bookshop owner Maeve Gutierrez, who is organizing the event. Unique books by local authors and a variety of gift items along with spirits, beer or wine will be the order of the day. The book fair will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the bar, 104 W. Elms Road in Killeen.
“We specialize in cultural and social awareness,” Gutierrez said of the books that will be featured at the fair and are also available at her book store.
The bookshop at 2710 South Clear Creek, Suite 109 in Killeen. Her website moderntribebooks.com, states it is an “indie bookshop and distribution company specializing in observing, preserving and celebrating literacy, the creative arts and culture through books, film, art and healing. Book selections include personal growth, military and politics, feminine studies, business and financial interests. Make plans to join in this uncommon opportunity to have a book and a beer with friends!
