With the north side of Killeen, as many see it, in a state of decay, the Killeen City Council may be soon approve a project which some believe might begin to turn things around.
Yet others are not so certain.
Since November the council has been in discussion with Ohio-based NRP Group, which seeks to build a $51 million apartment complex at W.S. Young Drive and Business 195. To do this, the city has discussed the establishment a public facility corporation, an option available only to municipalities, not to private developers. NRP has indicated the public facility corporation to be a requirement of the project, and would allow the company to not pay property taxes for 75 years — something local developers have balked at.
A key argument in favor of the modern-looking, gated apartment complex — which has a dog park, swimming pool and other amenities — would be that it would serve as a catalyst for other types of business development in that area of the city, including a much needed grocery store. Parts of north Killeen — marked by aging housing and deteriorating infrastructure — have become a food desert in recent years after longtime grocery stores H-E-B and IGA vacated.
With a Killeen City Council vote on the creation of the public facility corporation expected at Tuesday’s meeting, the Herald contacted city officials and members of the business community for their input on this issue.
NRP
NRP’s project — slated to have 368 individual apartments — would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, and geared towards a wide income level. Amenities would include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness room, a coffee bar, conference rooms and others, officials said.
The public facility corporation, as defined by a city report, is designed “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.”
In this case, the corporation will not be able to issue bond or debt, and would only be used for the NRP project and no future others.
A 75-year property tax-exempt lease would also be granted to NRP for this project, a point which has generated controversy, It would also be located in the North Killeen Revitalization Program area. According to a city report, this program serves to promote the development and redevelopment of North Killeen and includes incentives for residential and commercial/business structures’ rehabilitation, expansion or new construction.
City Manager Kent Cagle said by email last month that market rates for each apartment will vary from $950 per month to $1,500 per month, and for the 50% of units that are designated for affordable housing, the rent can be no more than 30% of rent to income.
On Dec. 10 the city hosted a public form on the proposed NRP project at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. At that time, several dozen residents expressed their opinions, both for and against the project.
Issues raised included adequate infrastructure for the project, traffic congestion, property taxes, and most significantly, the 75-year tax abatement NRP would receive.
Killeen resident Ramon Alvarez shared his support.
“The risk is greater in this case not to support the project,” he said.
Longtime Killeen builder and developer Jim Wright said the proposed NRP project is “ludicrous.”
“I hope they vote it down,” Wright said by telephone on Wednesday. “It’s a win only for the developer.”
Wright touched on the issue of the lack of a grocery store in north Killeen.
“If they want to benefit north Killeen, offer H-E-B or Walmart a 75-year tax abatement to build a large grocery store in north Killeen,” Wright said.
Wright also takes issue with the idea that the project, strictly speaking, is even located in north Killeen. In his understanding, Business 190, which the project would be immediately south of, constitutes the accepted dividing line between the north and south portions of the city.
Wright also doubts that any developer, himself included, would be unhappy with a 75-year tax abatement.
“I’d have to know more details before I can answer,” he said as to whether or not he would build using a public facility corporation.
With respect to the 75-year tax abatement, at its Tuesday workshop, Councilmember Mellisa Brown asked City Attorney Traci Briggs if materials purchased for the completion of the project would also be exempt from sales tax. Briggs said they would.
THE FOOD DESERT
Both IGA Foodline and H-E-B closed down their grocery outlets on Killeen’s north side in 2019.
Since that time, that area of the city has had to reckon with its new status as a “food desert,” which as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are “areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.”
“It is important to start with an understanding of why those stores closed,” Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said by email in November, adding that such ventures are considered high risk. “Grocery stores require a substantial capital investment and, in return, at best, offer a very small profit margin. The two stores that closed, obviously, were not making money. The challenge is best illustrated by the fact that H-E-B is one of the best managed grocery operations in the U.S. Their departure sends a negative signal to the investment community that will have to be overcome.
“Collectively, we have to be prepared to offer a developer the correct incentive package to encourage development. Those incentives might include paying for some of the infrastructure cost and limited sales tax refunds.”
CITY REACTION
Killeen City Councilmember Debbie Nash-King has worked with individuals and organizations to bring a grocery store to north Killeen.
“The problem we have ran into is that businesses do not want to locate in that area because they feel it is not profitable due to the failure of two grocery stores closing recent years,” Nash-King said by email on Wednesday. “It has been and it will always be my top priority to continue to work toward finding a solution to bring a much-needed grocery store to the northside.
“However, the proposed NRP development may be an incentive to help get a grocery store on the north side of Killeen. The city may not receive property taxes from the development but, they will receive additional revenue from the project which may offset the loss of taxes.”
Mayor Jose Segarra agrees that returning a grocery store to that area of the city, while desirable, is also problematic.
“We are all working to make sure we continue to work on attracting a grocery store and other businesses to our north side,” Segarra said by email on Wednesday. “Grocery stores are private businesses and must make a profit in order to stay in business. The way businesses make money is by having more shoppers buy than what they spend on their expenses. We had two grocery stores there, and the only reason they left was because they where losing money, because they are not charitable organization or non-profits.
Segarra said that the public facility corporation, or PFC, would play an important role in this process.
“In order to attract grocery stores and other businesses we must have more residents that can provide more traffic to these establishments,” he said. “Since all the growth and population has been in the south, that is where we are seeing businesses establish themselves. We need to continue and encourage more building of residences in the north side, via apartments or houses in order to put more foot traffic that will attract businesses.
“I think the PFC is a good start and I tend to favor this type of buildings because they are managed by one entity that we hold responsible for everything that happens there instead of many different owners, while helping improve an area that has been neglected by most of our development community for many years.”
Brown said returning a grocery store to the area is “completely realistic.”
“There is limited competition and a huge demand,” she said by email on Thursday. “The Killeen Economic Development Corporation should be actively seeking grocery stores that will also offer pharmacy services and be willing to offer any incentives required.
“My hope is that they are doing what the City Council requested/directed at their update which is actively seeking grocery stores as well as reaching out to the Texas EDC to see what assistance they can help provide. If they aren’t, then the City Council will need to seriously rethink future funding.”
Brown downplays the notion that the NRP project will spur local business development.
“In my opinion this will not bring a new grocery store to the north side given one of the ‘advantages’ of the location is that it is a mile and a half from an existing grocery store,” she said.
Brown believes there should be no reason for a full service grocery store in the area.
“If the City and KEDC were to work with grocery store prospects and offer them even a portion of the incentives we have offered to other companies, I think we would have a grocery store already,” she said. “We need to stop being fixated on the same ones we have and be willing to branch out.”
Brown also downplays the notion that the 2 acres of the NRP property that would revert back to the city, based on present conditions, would potentially yield as much in tax revenue as the city currently gets from the undeveloped property as a whole.
“The two acres that would immediately be under the city’s full control would not bring in as much as we receive for the entire property currently,” she said. “Part of it is the drainage ditch and the remainder is susceptible to flooding. It will be difficult to have any development there that will encompass the whole two acres and have insurance be affordable.”
According to NRP, the project is summarized as follows:
1) The City of Killeen would form a public facility corporation, or PFC
2) NRP is currently under contract to purchase the property
3) At closing, title to the property is conveyed to the PFC and contemporaneously a 75-year lease is signed between the PFC and the developer
4) NRP builds the project; At completion, the PFC is the owner of the land and the improvements, but the project is encumbered by the lease allowing NRP to operate the project
