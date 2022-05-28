A longtime Killeen bowling alley received a fresh coat of paint after more than a decade.
“It really hasn’t changed much,” Jean Maxson, the manager and co-owner of Bowlerama, said on Saturday. Maxson and her husband have been the owners of Bowlerama since 2005 and she has been the manager since 2003.
“We decided to stick to the original color scheme of red, white and blue,” Maxson said.
Bowlerama has been at the 38th Street location since 1958 and still remains a popular spot. It also serves as a spot for league players.
“I think that’s part of the appeal,” Maxson said in referring to the alley’s old-fashioned style.
“I bet you a dollar that this is about the third paint job,” Judy Branch, the paint contractor, said.
Branch has been painting in the Killeen area since 1978.
“This place was a big thing in this town back then and that field right over there used to be the Killeen Drive-In theater,” Branch said, pointing across the street from the bowling alley.
After 65 years, Bowlerama still remains steadfast to the test of time.
Maxson says that she expects for the painting, all on the outside, to be finished by this week.
