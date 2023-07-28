The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas on Friday announced it will be opening a new club building in Harker Heights.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas on Friday announced it will be opening a new club building in Harker Heights.
Fees for the club will be $20 a month, with included scholarships for families in need.
The facility will be at 200 Nola Ruth Blvd., with a target opening date of summer 2024. The property is currently occupied for a former medical clinic.
“After years of discussion with community members and other stakeholders who see the need for a permanent Boys & Girls Club facility in Harker Heights, we are overjoyed to finally be on our way towards serving more of the youth who need us most.” wrote Tiana Quick, CEO and President of the Boys & Girls Clubs CTX in a news release Friday.
The club will hold seven state-of-the-art rooms, the trained staff will be offering services that will provide growth, success in academics, healthy lifestyle development, good character and more.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas and Killeen’s Clements Boys & Girls Clubs have provided services for nearly 60 years in the area, 11,000 youth each year has been helped throughout nine clubs as well.
Opening a location in Heights will ensure easier access for local students to attend and get the help and after-school care they need, according to club officials.
For more updates on the new location and any further questions go to www.bgctx.org or call Annette Farmer at 254-699-5808.
