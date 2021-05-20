A new bookstore officially opened Saturday in Killeen after operating as an online business for two years.
Maeva Gutierrez is the owner of Modern Tribe Bookshop, 2710 Clear Creek Road, and explained what the store offers and why she decided to open it.
“Modern Tribe Bookshop offers all genres of books. From military and veteran studies, sci-fi thrillers, novels, cultural and feminist studies, young adult, picture books, educational workbooks, urban fiction and historical,” Gutierrez said. “We are also a plant shop so we carry a variety of easy maintenance house and desk plants. In addition to the books and plants, we offer metaphysical goodies like crystals and sage and a number of collaborative events and workshops that celebrate literacy, community, culture and the creative arts.”
Gutierrez went on to explain why she loves the bookstore.
“I love having a bookstore because I love books and community. Nothing brings people together or rocks the boat of thought like new ideas, perspectives and intellectual conversations which can all be created over books,” she said.
The store has received support from Killeen and the surrounding community, and Gutierrez said she is overwhelmed and very appreciative of that support.
“The goal for Modern Tribe Bookshop moving forward is to continue growing in community and to inspire a love for literacy, humanity, culture and the creative arts,” Gutierrez said.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
