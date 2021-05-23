A brand new farmers market just opened in Florence and it is looking to bring interest to a small town community.
The Buffalo Farmers Market connects local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food, handicrafts, and the arts. Whether residents go for the carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit, according to a news release on the new market.
David Harrison runs the new market in a partnership with Krista Bachler, the owner of Desperado Trading Co., in Florence and the first day of the farmers market was Saturday.
Harrison explained how Saturday went and the plans moving forward during a phone interview Sunday.
“Well it was wet, but I’ve gotta tell you every vendor that was there, we had about 10 vendors show up and every vendor had a very good day and we were only open for a couple of hours because it started raining very hard. They said that if this was any indication of what the market was going to be like they were all in,” Harrison said.
He added that he believes this market is going to be big because Florence sits in the middle of 1.5 million people.
“The property at Desperado Trading Co. is ideal for a farmers market, it’s the charm and aesthetics of rural Texas,” he said. “The venue will have a positive impact on the area and community by supporting the local economy, creating jobs, and providing a safe space for families currently and post-pandemic.”
The market will be open starting at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Dec. 18.
Harrison said that he expects a big crowd at the market this Memorial Day weekend and that 30 vendors are already scheduled to be in attendance.
“The great thing about a farmers market is that you can talk to the growers and the sellers and know exactly where what you’re getting is coming from. You don’t get that from a big box store,” Harrison said.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the farmers market can visit www.buffalofmtx.com, email buffalofarmersmkt@gmail.com or call 512-765-6102 for more information.
