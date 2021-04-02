A brand new shoe shop has officially opened in downtown Killeen after a prayer opening was held by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Friday morning.
Backdoor Kickz, 207 N. Gray St., is a veteran owned business that sells, trades and restores shoes. Specializing in sneakers — primarily Nike Jordans — new shoes are also sold there.
Cedric Ellington is the owner of the shop and talked about his feelings with the beginning of his new business.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been here since 2012 and I know downtown has been somewhere that I’ve always wanted to see liven up a bit, and this will be a great place to have something a little upbeat for the youth,” Ellington said.
He also explained why he decided to start a shoe store as his business.
“The shoe community is very big, it’s growing, Jordans come out every week … so fashion-wise it’s trending. And I’m a father myself, I don’t like paying crazy prices for shoes. So if I can create a place where people can come get shoes for great prices versus what they find elsewhere, then that’s a win for me,” he said.
Lastly, Ellington spoke on having the support of the community behind him.
“It feels great, Killeen is a great community … I’ve been here since 2012 and I’ve had a great time, I’ve met great people, when they say they’re gonna do something they do it, and I can appreciate that,” he said.
Ellington said he might be looking to hire soon and anyone that is interested can come into the store.
