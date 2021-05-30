Name: Chase W.
Age: 38
Title: Owner
Business name and address: Wafflebear, 205 W, Rancier Ave,, in Killeen
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Breakfast food, concept food (we’ll try just about combination with a waffle), waffles, eggs, iced coffee, friendly atmosphere, laid-back experience
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: I’ve been in business ownership for about nine years. I opened Wafflebear with the help of some very good friends in early January.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: A number of reasons — one, I love food and have deep roots in food service for 20-plus years now. Two, it’s difficult to work for other restaurants and food service providers when you have a unique concept and vision that has been simmering for a long time. Three, all the right things fell into place to open a restaurant in this area, so it was time. Lastly, and lesser known, I started this business because I want to be a small business that helps in changing how food service workers are treated in terms of a livable wage, schedule flexibility, being valued, and creating situations that have upward momentum.
Once upon a time, working in food service was considered a genuine and legitimate skilled vocation. That’s changed a lot and in my opinion, and many food service workers are the worse off for it.
I’d like to create a little shift back towards providing real jobs with real value for the employee — ideally, no dead ends. I’m very glad to have this opportunity, Texas has been good to me, this neighborhood has been good to the restaurant, and I have been able to put together a great crew.
Besides, what’s not to love about a waffle? We enjoy the challenge of comforting people with traditional foods, but also encouraging people to step outside the comfort zone and be rewarded with something unexpectedly delicious.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: Generally, I’d say providing food for hungry folks. But also we like to see people just come in and hang out for a while; we have a large space, it’s great for larger groups, great for meeting space, etc. We’re laid back here and it’s a great space to just chill out. We don’t rush customers to get in and out. Once you’re here, you are our friend, we are yours. We’re glad to see you. Stay a while.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: In the beginning, I admit, it was really challenging. I didn’t know if we were going to make it. But then it got better — more and more, people came for take out, and also, slowly, people started eating in. But for the first few months, it was a real tightrope, week to week. Now, we’re hanging in there with a little more ease.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We add new items to the menu monthly. We’re adding more new dessert waffles in June, and we have new items on the brunch menu nearly every weekend. We’ve recently expanded our hours into the evening and we’ll continue to expand our hours until we’re open 24 hours.
Also, thank you to the neighborhood for keeping us going, and the many soldiers who come in regularly, and to our growing number of loyal customers, we’re really grateful.
We’ve also had some other small businesses really help us out, including Kyle and Ashley at Axed Out Killeen for spreading the word, Omar and WDF Express, he does our linens and sends us customers, Ferguson and Son’s Service, they’ve fixed a lot plumbing in this building — we wouldn’t have been able to operate without their help, Nichole and the Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
We’re also working on getting a community fund started to help local residents, getting further involved in local events, and sorting out food deliver. We hope to see folks one way or another real soon.
