Diners hoping for a chance to win free Bubba’s 33 food for a year lined up outside Killeen’s newest eatery early Wednesday morning, hours before the establishment’s grand opening.
Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, officially opened the doors to its 7,500 square-foot Killeen location at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
About a hundred people stood outside in the Texas heat in advance of its formal opening.
Bubba’s 33 fans Alyssa Garcia Del Solar, of Killeen, and Jeffrey Rusco, also of Killeen, equipped with folding lawn chairs, were first in line to enter the 34th Bubba’s 33 location in the nation. They arrived at 7 a.m., four hours before the new restaurant opened its doors to the public.
“Honestly, we went to the one in Waco, and the food and the people were so awesome that we were just so excited that they were opening one in Killeen,” Garcia Del Solar said Wednesday.
Managing Partner Philip Severson said he was surprised by the number of people who showed up early on opening day.
“We’ve got them wrapped around 75% of the building right now — I feel so fortunate,” Severson said. “What a wonderful thing to see. I could not be more nervous, more excited looking at that. It reminds me that we have a big responsibility to come through for the community.”
The first 100 tables received mystery pizza boxes containing random prizes including: free pizza for a year, free appetizers for a year, free burgers, free pizzas, free appetizers and free entrees, according to a news release from the restaurant.
The “made-from-scratch” menu features a little bit of everything including pizza, burgers, wings, lasagna and ribeye. View the menu here: https://bit.ly/3xMcKyG.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Bubba’s 33 location Wednesday morning.
Severson said the restaurant “has been a long time coming.”
“We’re super excited to get moving,” he said.
When asked what sets his establishment apart from other Killeen restaurants, Severson said “Our commitment to people is what sets us apart.”
“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to have 200 people choose to work with us,” he said, referring to the number of employees at the restaurant. “We’ve got a big commitment, and a long road ahead, to make sure we can come through on caring for them and wrapping arms around the 200 people working for us right now.”
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.
The Bubba’s 33 chain is owned by the same company that owns Texas Roadhouse. The new Killeen restaurant is on the same property where Killeen Power Sports once stood.
