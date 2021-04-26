Killeen’s new Bubba’s 33 restaurant is now hiring for all full and part-time positions, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants, the company said on Monday.
The new chain restaurant, which is owned by the same company as Texas Roadhouse, is being built along Interstate 14, where Killeen Power Sports once stood. It is scheduled to open in June, the company said in a news release.
With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs. An expansive menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, fresh, never frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye, according to the release.
Individuals available to work back of the house positions such as meat-cutters, line cooks, dishwashers and prep cooks are especially needed, the company said. When the restaurant opens in June, Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.
The Killeen location is the 35th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features a garage bar with working garage doors. The first Bubba’s 33, which opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was recognized as Best New Restaurant and Best Sports Restaurant by the Fayetteville Observer, the company said.
The new restaurant will employ a staff of 200. Those interested in employment can apply online at bit.ly/2OWMh0r or apply at the hiring trailer, in the parking lot, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
