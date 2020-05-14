All of the Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Texas will be reopening their dining rooms on May 20, according to a news release from Jennifer Roe, the field marketing adviser for the restaurant chain.
The restaurant will be taking precautions as it opens to ensure safety.
An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month allowed restaurants to open dining rooms at 25% capacity.
The following measures will be taken:
All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6-foot minimum of distance between guests.
Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.
Wellness checks will be conducted when employees arrive for their shifts.
The local Buffalo Wild Wings locations include Killeen, 2401 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Temple, 2202 S. 31st St., and in Georgetown, 1007 W. University Ave.
Buffalo Wild Wings will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com. Buy one get one wing Tuesday and buy one get one boneless Thursday deals will be offered via dine-in, take-out and delivery, according to the release.
