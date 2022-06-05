Transition and Employment Workshop June 13 at Fort Hood
The American Legion is hosting a Transition and Employment Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Phantom Warrior Center, 194 37th St., Fort Hood.
Sessions will include topics like military to civilian resumes, financial literacy, LinkedIn, federal resumes, and more. Go to https://bit.ly/3GKiWwO to register and for a full schedule of events.
Chamber’s Coffee Connection in Harker Heights on Thursday
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly networking event, Coffee Connection, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at SouthStar Bank, 905 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights. Chamber members will be able to socialize with community members over free coffee and treats.
Temple Chamber’s Business Link Lunch set for Thursday in Belton
The Temple Chamber of Commerce’s June Business Link Lunch, will be at noon Thursday at Cedar Crest Hospital & Residential Treatment Center, 3500 S. Interstate 35, Belton.
This event is open to chamber members and will provide an opportunity to network and learn more about the hosting business.
Registration is limited to two representatives per business. Go to https://bit.ly/3Mk2RyS to sign up.
Copperas Cove Chamber’s networking event Friday
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly networking event, Coffee and Commerce, at 8 a.m. Friday at 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
This event is free. Active chamber members are permitted to bring a non-member with them.
Call 254-547-7571 for more information.
Vendor applications still open for Food Truck Festival in Cove Saturday
Vendor applications for the fifth annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival are being accepted for the vendor market, food truck lineup, beer and wine tent, and more opportunities.
Email Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
