New Nova Medical Center planning grand opening Aug. 7
Nova Medical Center- Temple will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at 3150 S. 31 st St., Temple.
Go to www.n-o-v-a.com to learn more about the new location.
Harker Heights Chamber to host networking event Aug. 8
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee Connection event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at The Rosewood Retirement Community, 5700 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
This free monthly networking event brings chamber members together to socialize and learn more about the hosting business.
Coffee and Commerce event to be Aug. 11
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee and Commerce event from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 11 at City Hall, 914 S. Main St.
This free event is open to chamber member to meet and network with one another in a relaxed setting. Email chamber@copperascove.com for more information.
Dedication and ribbon cutting for Eldred’s Nursery will be Aug. 11
Eldred’s Nursery, 1220 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a dedication, ribbon cutting, and grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
The public is invited to attend this event.
Tickets available for the Killeen Chamber’s Public Policy Council Luncheon
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Council Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The featured guest speaker will be Congressman August Pfluger of the 11th District of Texas. He will provide an update on Texas legislative priorities.
Tickets are $50 per person and sales end Aug. 8. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3b24z5vn to register.
City of Temple to host hiring event Aug. 16
The City of Temple Hirin g Event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N, Third St., Temple.
City departments will be looking to meet with qualified candidates to fill open positions.
Participants should bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
To view open positions in advance, go to www.templetx.gov/careers.
