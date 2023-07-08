Grant applications for Bell County non-profits are now being accepted
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering small grants to non-profit organizations and institutions for projects that promote and preserve Bell County’s historic and prehistoric cultural resources. The 2024 grant application period is open now and will end Aug. 15.
Organizations like the Bartlett Activity Center, Dyess Family Cemetery, Salado Historical Society, and Carpenter Family Cemetery received grants in 2023.
Grant applications and guidelines can be found by emailing historicalcommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or by going to the office on the first floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., Belton.
For information, call 254-933-5917.
Ribbon cutting for Hill & Wilkinson’s new office will be July 13
Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors will host a ribbon-cutting event at 10 a.m. July 13 to celebrate the grand opening of its new Temple office at 4 S. First St., Temple.
Killeen Military Relations Council and AUSA Luncheon July 19
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council and the Association of the United States Army’s Luncheon with Gen. James E. Rainey will be at 11:30 a.m. July 19 at Anderson Hall, Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Rainey is the commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command and will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/5yk8dew5.
Small Business Pop-In event for Harker Heights Chamber will be July 20
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its Small Business Pop-In event at POP!CornUtopia from 2 to 3 p.m. July 20 at 302 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
This free come-and-go event is open to all. Go to www.hhchamber.com for more information.
McAlister’s Deli and its 103 locations in the Texas area will celebrate its 15th annual Free Tea Day July 20 by offering customers a free 32-ounce cup of tea.
Free Tea Day includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with one flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, passion berry. Limit is one tea per person in-store, or four teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app and is valid for one day only.
