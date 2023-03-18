Rep. Hugh Shine will host legislative update with Heights Chamber
State Rep. Hugh Shine will host his Legislative Update with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. March 20.
This hybrid event will take place at the chamber office, 552 E. Knights Way in Harker Heights, and online via Zoom.
The event is free but registration is requested.
Call 254-699-4999 or go to www.hhchamber.com for more information.
Lunch Mob event to be at MasFajitas March 21
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its next Lunch Mob event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Mas Fajitas Restaurant, 1908 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
This event is hosted at a different local restaurant each month. It is open to members of the chamber and the community to meet and network over lunch while supporting a local business.
Copperas Cove Chamber’s mixer event set for March 23
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Mixer event at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at Mt. Hiram Lodge #595, 802 N. First St., Copperas Cove.
This free networking event is open to all chamber members.
Belton Chamber networking event scheduled for March 23
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Don Ringler Chevrolet, 7777 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple.
There will be music, food, door prizes, and more at this free networking event for chamber members.
Killeen to host career fair April 4 at civic center
The City of Killeen Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city will look to hire for a number of open positions within various departments, including police and fire departments.
The job fair will allow interested applicants to meet each hiring team and learn more about the position, compensation, and benefits.
Applications are now accepted online at www.killeentexas.gov/jobs.
Registration is open for professional workshop for women veterans
Dress for Success Austin will host its Professional Styling and Development Workshop for women veterans May 4 at its headquarters, 3000 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 180, Austin.
This workshop will include headshots, hair and makeup, suit fittings, and career consulting. The
Soldier Recovery Unit and spouses will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and transitioning soldiers, veterans, and spouses will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
Lunch will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Email lindy@dressforsuccessaustin.org for any questions. Go to https://bit.ly/42ipfC7 to register.
Spaces are limited.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
