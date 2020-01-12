Hometown Heroes Awards Banquet
The public is invited to join the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce in honoring community heroes at the Hometown Heroes Annual Award Banquet, scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Individual open seating is $65, with reserved tables of eight available for $500. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Public Policy Council luncheon
Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, is the scheduled guest speaker for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Council luncheon Jan. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1721 Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Hegar is to discuss current economic projections for the state, as well as issues concerning tax appraisal districts. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information on tickets and other details, contact the Killeen Chamber.
Ann Harder retires from KXXV Channel 25 News after 25 years
Award-winning journalist Ann Harder will retire from Channel 25 ABC KXXV in her 25th year at the television station. Her last day behind the news desk she has anchored since 1996 will be Feb. 28. Adam Chase, 25 News general manager, said: “Ann has been a tremendous leader of the 25 News team and valued member of our community for decades. I am always amazed and impressed with her dedication to central Texas, loyalty to our viewers, and love for everyone she encounters. We are very proud of Ann and the legacy she is leaving.”
Harder, meanwhile, said she is “eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve our viewers. It’s been my honor to be invited into their homes here in Central Texas.” During her career, Harder earned a number of awards, including the Junior League of Waco Eva Award for excellence in volunteering; a Distinguished Alumni of the Waco Independent School District; and in 2005 she received the National Media Person of the Year for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser
A fundraiser for Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at Raising Cane’s restaurant, 1035 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen. Mention the fundraiser at the register and Cane’s will donate 15 percent of sales to the Habitat for Humanity.
Military Relations Council luncheon
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commander of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, is scheduled guest speaker for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council luncheon scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Broadwater is to present information highlighting the First Team’s enduring missions in support of our nation, as well as talk about his soldiers while helping community leaders understand what missions the 1st Cav is assigned to, such as Defender 2020. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for ticket information and other details.
Copperas Cove Chamber Banquet
Tickets are on sale now for Copperas Cove’s annual Chamber Banquet on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Civic Center. Theme for this year’s BYOB event is “Fabulous Las Vegas Night,” with planned events to include awards, special recognitions, food, music, silent auction, raffles, games, and an evening of gambling fun for a chance to win amazing prizes and a trip for two to Vegas.Only 300 Seats are available, so early ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, and $60 for non-members. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce, or go to: http://www.copperascove.com.
Chamber Networking and News
Killeen’s “premier networking opportunity” for business professionals is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offices, One Santa Fe. Plaza Drive. Guests will have the chance to introduce themselves, talk about their business and hand out marketing materials to other local professionals interested in forming business connections. The luncheon meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tickets and other information, please contact Nichole Anderson at 254-526-9551, or email nichole@killeenchamber.com.
Chamber Luncheon
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Bell County Judge David Blackburn are scheduled guests for the Public Police Council luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road. Segarra and Blackburn are to provide information on the state of the city and the county. For information on tickets and other details, contact the Killeen Chamber.
Hounds for Heroes provides service dogs for veterans
A+ Federal Credit Union, as part of their A+ Gives initiative, announces a new partnership with The Dog Alliance to sponsor service dogs for veterans through the Hounds for Heroes program. “Training a service dog for a veteran takes 14 to 18 months,” Debi Krakar, Founder and Executive Director of the Dog Alliance, said. “Sponsorships by community partners like A+FCU make it possible for us to provide these life-saving dogs at no cost to the veteran.”
Through the Hounds for Heroes program, The Dog Alliance, a non-profit founded in 2006, provides service dogs for veterans who are challenged by the visible and invisible wounds of war. A+FCU has been celebrating their 70th anniversary in 2019 by hosting A+ Gives, a series of 70 different days with scheduled acts of kindness throughout the year, to show appreciation for the communities they serve. Over $41,000 has been given back through this program to Central Texas since the beginning of the year.
For more information contact Lauren Kelly at A+ Federal Credit Union at 512-302-6814
Belton Chamber of Commerce Monthly Events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
