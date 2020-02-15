Black Economic Empowerment Workshop
The public is invited to attend the 7th Black Owned Operated Movement (BOOM) showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shilo Inns hotel ballroom, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event is designed as a black economic empowerment workshop to help increase income of women-owned and minority-owned businesses, but organizers say all business owners are welcome to become vendors and all ethnicities are welcome to attend. Community outreach programs are also supported, including such things as feeding the homeless, mental health awareness, and donations to help local children suffering abuse or negligence.Vendor opportunities are available for $100. For more information, call Eugene Alexander (254) 307-2411 or e-mail blackownedmixer@gmail.com. Visit the website: www.supporttheboom.com.
Killeen Attorney Honored by Texas Bar Foundation
Steven J. Duskie of Lindley, Wiley and Duskie, P.C., has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation. Members are chosen for outstanding professional achievement and commitment to improvement of the justice system throughout the state. Each year, the top one-third of 1% of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows. Membership has grown from an initial 255 charter members in 1965 to more than 10,000 statewide today. The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country, originally founded to assist the public and improve the profession of law.
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program
All PTSD sufferers, along with family members and friends ages 14 and up, are invited to attend the ongoing “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program at Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. This free 13-week program continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through May 7. Topics to be addressed include PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. For more information and to register, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Boxing and Bonding
Continue or start a new health and fitness routine while making new business contacts by joining members of the Greater Killeen Young Professionals for this month’s social at Title Boxing Club, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building B. Prior boxing experience is not required to participate, as instructors will be on hand to teach technique before the class, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20. Dress for a workout and bring plenty of water. The event is free, but participants will be required to purchase hand wraps for $8; all other equipment will be provided. Contact the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Chamber Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies
Three business ribbon-cutting ceremonies are planned by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Council and staff, including: Luxe Salon and Spa Suites, 1805 Florence Road, noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21; We Play Drop Zone, 1709 Old FM 440 Road, 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 24; MasTec, 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Daddy-Daughter Dance
Killeen Civic and Conference Center is hosting the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Designed for fathers, father figures and their daughters ages 5 to 12, theme for this year’s event is “Love you to the moon and back,” with girls encouraged to come dressed to sparkle and shine like stars in the sky. Tickets for the evening of dinner, dancing, and memory-making are $50 for father-daughter couples, and $20 per additional child. Contact the Killeen Chamber of Commerce for more information.
NAACP Scholarship Banquet
Killeen’s NAACP branch 47th annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet is scheduled beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are $40 each, and $350 for a reserved table of eight. Scheduled guest speaker for the event is Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas. For more information, contact President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
Higher Education Report Luncheon
Dr. Harrison Keller, Texas Commissioner for Higher Education, is the scheduled guest speaker for a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Central Texas College, and hosted by CTC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Keller is to talk about higher education issues, and particularly the value and role of community colleges in meeting the TX 60X30 initiative. For tickets and other information, contact the Killeen chamber.
Belton Chamber of Commerce Monthly Events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
