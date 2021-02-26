With only one life to live, Killeen resident Luvina Sabree said she is determined to live hers to the fullest.
The mother of six wears many hats, ranging from Army veteran and author, nurse and restaurateur to teacher and business owner.
But life was not always easy for Sabree. She was conceived when her mother was 12 years old, and because of the faith of her grandmother, her life was spared.
“I wasn’t supposed to be here — I was supposed to be an aborted child,” Sabree said. “But my grandmother didn’t believe in aborting any babies.”
Sabree shared her life story in a live presentation as part of the Central Texas College Facebook commemoration event this week supporting Black History Month through a series of presentations titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
With her unconventional start in the Rockwell projects in the city of Chicago, Sabree enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school and served as a fueler and a truck driver.
During her time in service, she experienced sexual assault which led to her book “Camouflaged Sisters.”
“It helped me with some of the bad experiences I had in the military,” Sabree said. “Me writing about inappropriate touch in this book gave me the courage to speak about it and then to seek help and counseling.”
Sabree still experiences anxiety from some of those experiences, and continues to grow and seek counseling to overcome what happened, but she uses those scars to encourage others to use their voice to confront their abusers, and to report them to the proper authorities.
After the military, Sabree pursued her nursing degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago, but when their family moved to Killeen in 2001, she noticed a need for healthy restaurants and food choices.
Her breast-fed baby at the time was suffering from eczema, which she traced to sensitivity from food she was eating.
“We had to change our diet,” Sabree said. “In Chicago, it wasn’t a problem: there were all sorts of healthy restaurants and food choices, but in 2001 in Killeen, there was nothing.”
A self-described “hustler at heart,” Sabree worked to change that.
She was not new to business — Sabree had already both learned and taught her children how to make soap, which her second daughter has continued to pursue as an occupation.
Relying heavily on her Culinary Arts exposure from high school, and her knowledge of nutrition as a nurse, she had a dream to open a market with a small cafe in it.
Sabree said her husband of more than 30 years makes it possible for her to pursue her passions and supports her in all of her endeavors.
“We wanted to open in 2006, but we didn’t have any capital,” Sabree recalled. “My husband went to Afghanistan as a contractor and worked and saved money to fund the restaurant.”
By the time So Natural Organic Restaurant and Catering initially opened, it was primarily a restaurant, with a small market inside.
The restaurant caters to specialty diets, including gluten free, keto and paleo.
“We wanted everyone to feel welcome and didn’t want anyone to feel like an afterthought,” Sabree said. “A lot of places they go the only thing they can serve them is salad.”
Sabree also promotes healthy living and eating through her Veggie and Art fest.
“Although I’m not a vegan, becoming plant based is not a bad thing,” Sabree said. “In order to teach people and show them that, I wanted to bring the Veggie and Art fest to Killeen to show them that it is OK to eat veggies and they can be really good.”
So Natural Organic restaurant was featured on Food Network in 2016 with the Sabree’s six children’s involvement in running the family business highlighted.
Working in the family business has afforded her children unique skills and opportunities. But the Sabree family has since scaled back the restaurant to more catering with event space available to rent so the children can pursue more of their interests.
In more recent years, Sabree uses her culinary background to educate special-needs students so they can pursue culinary careers once they age out of the school system.
“I teach them things they’ve never done before,” Sabree said. A lot of them had never used a can opener before. A lot of them never used knives — I taught them how to use knives safely.”
Two of her students have overcome the stigma of hiring special needs employees and gone on to get jobs at local restaurants after graduation.
With the difficulty many special needs adults encounter as they pursue a job, Sabree said she has a lemonade company in the works offering 10 different flavors — with the intention of hiring special needs adults so they can pursue their passion in an environment where people embrace them as ordinary people who may additional support or need to learn in different ways.
“I want to keep them employed,” Sabree said. “I want to be that person who makes a difference in their life.”
Along the way, Sabree has also developed a Natural Hair Expo for African American and Latino women who want to learn to care for their natural hair — without chemical straighteners.
Sabree wants to live her life to the fullest, and as a woman of color, she is particularly grateful to impact her community in a positive way.
“I do a lot in my life because we only live once, I don’t want to have any regrets and think, ‘I wish I would have done this or that,’” Sabree said. “If I want to do it and I know it is going to serve the community at home, I do it, and it makes me happy. You want people to remember you in a happy memory.”
