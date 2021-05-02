Name: Mary Ayala
Age: 43 years old
Title: Board Certified Behavior Analyst and owner of Autism Behavior Support
Name of Business and Address: Autism Behavior Support, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 3, in Killeen
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: We provide Applied Behavior analytics (ABA) services for children with autism and other related disorders.
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: Autism Behavior Support was established in Killeen in September 2019.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I started the business because of the need for quality services in the area, Autism behavior support offers a comprehensive treatment that focused on caregiver training as well as children independence in teaching functional skills that can be used to help each individual reach their highest quality of life in the natural environment.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We provide treatment using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is the only evidence-based practice that has been empirically proven to aid in the reduction of maladaptive behaviors and increase skill acquisition in learners that have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other disorders.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: The coronavirus encouraged us to be vigilant in implementing new safety measures and policies to combat the spread of disease amongst not only staff and clients but across the different families as well. We are still using the same safety measures of taking everyone’s temperature upon arrival, hand washing frequently, wearing masks, and keeping an appropriate distance when possible.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We strive to educate the community about people with a diagnosis of autism, intellectual delays, and maladaptive behavior to foster an environment of inclusivity. We live in a time where change is constant and it is important for us all not only to be tolerant but understanding; it truly takes a village and together we can do more to support one another.
