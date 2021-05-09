Name: David Gutierrez and Jaime Myers
Age: Forever 31
Title: Co-Owners
Business name and address: Galaxy B&G Killeen, 104 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: The best food in the Galaxy!
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: David has been running Billy The Kid Entertainment, a successful promotion business for over 10 years and also owns White Rabbit Tattoos. This is the first business that Jaime has ever owned.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: We started Galaxy because we are passionate about food and Star Wars and wanted to bring those two things together in a way that everyone can enjoy.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We provide amazing food at great prices in a fun, family friendly, nerdy atmosphere that makes our guests smile as soon as they walk in the door. We offer a full menu including burgers, breakfast, appetizers, tacos and more. We serve our full menu all the time, open early for breakfast Monday through Friday and stay open late on the weekend.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We love Killeen and are proud to represent downtown Killeen with the love and positivity it deserves. We are passionate about our products, our staff and of course, Star Wars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.