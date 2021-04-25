Dr. Matthew Winter, DMD
Age: 38
Title: Dentist and Owner
Business name and address: Smile Magic Family Dental, 1200 Lowes Blvd., Suite 112, in Killeen
What does your business provide?
Dentistry for the entire family.
When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
July 2020 is when we opened, but we began planning the previous year. I have always liked the idea of being a business owner, but not until I started working with my current partners did I feel like I had the support to really achieve this goal. I knew that in order to best serve my patients, I would need somebody to really focus on the business side of things while I focused on awesome patient care. It’s been extremely rewarding to be embraced by Killeen and the people who live here.
Why did you start the business?
We knew this community could benefit from access to convenient dental care, but we didn’t know how powerful until we opened our doors in July 2020. Our success stemmed from realizing their health was important, even during the scary times of a pandemic. We know good dental health leads to overall health. Our success is based on our innovative and modern approach — when you do these things and your customer is your primary focus, your business can be successful too.
What service do you provide to the local residents?
Our jungle-themed practice delivers a “Disney-like” experience to the families we serve, complete with an indoor play gym, massage chairs, iPad stations, and movie theater. Our custom wallpaper and 3-D artwork takes our patients through a special storyline like no other, providing kids with gold coins at every step of their visit and crowning them for their bravery at the end of their visit. These gold coins are then redeemed for fun prizes at our toy towers.
As dentists, we know how terrifying the dentist can be, so being able to provide this experience to, not only kids, but their parents, too, is game/life-changing for us. Killeen has been such a special community to serve, we are overwhelmed by the amount of people that are showing up and supporting us — over 2,000 patients treated in our first couple of months here.
We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve the underserved — those who often receive “less than” service including, but not limited to, military families, families on Government help, families having to pay out of pocket for services, etc.
How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Despite opening during a pandemic and in an industry that has been especially challenged during this wild time, we are still growing and thriving. We’ve noticed people want to come visit us, and not only because they need to see the dentist, but mainly for the unique dental and customer service experience we offer. People will show up for convenience and fun and stay for the quality of care.
We are taking all precautionary measures, starting with hiring a Health and Safety Advocate employee whose sole and primary role is to ensure all COVID-19 precautions are being followed in the office. Upon entering the building, all employees, vendors, patients, and visitors get their temperatures taken and fill out a patient screening questionnaire relating to possible exposure to COVID-19. We have a strict Health and Safety Plan in place to ensure our employees are wearing the appropriate PPE and maintaining socially distanced at all times. We have trained and continue training our staff diligently to ensure all guidelines are being followed.
We also incorporated a two-way texting team and online scheduling to better convenience our potential patients. Our marketing team brought dental awareness into the community, providing disposable toothbrushes, dental tips, and another trouble-free way to set up an appointment. We know how busy times may be, but coming to the dentist is so essential, we knew we had to convenience our patients in every way possible.
What else do you want readers to know about your business?
We are in complete awe of this remarkable community. They have really shown up for us and we know we are doing a great job by the number of patients we prepared for versus how many we have treated — it has doubled in size.
I am grateful to be able to practice here and provide extraordinary care to patients, not only in the most convenient, but unique-experienced way.
It is also very evident that that affordability of in-house payment plans mixed with the overall experience and the quality of care has made people express their gratitude for something they have never experienced at the dentist before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.