Scale Up CoConnect hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate moving to a new location with friends and family on Thursday.
There was cake, sandwiches and various delicious snacks for attendees to enjoy after the ribbon was cut.
The new building is at 315 E. Ave. G in Killeen and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but select members can have 24/7 access.
“It has been a very exciting adventure,” Marsha Yearian, one of the four co-owners for Scale Up said. “The reason I decided to open a space is because I am part of a real estate investment program but we needed a place to meet. We first started as renters ourselves but now it has evolved into its own thing.”
Scale Up (Scale Up CoConnect Entrepreneurs Share Space) provides a professional working environment for small businesses in the area and a place for networking especially for individuals interested in real estate investment.
It offers a variety of workspace options for entrepreneurs, established businesses, nonprofits and others needing a professional workspaces or meeting rooms. Scale Up also offers virtual offices and services such as registered agent and notary.
The building has an executive conference room the accommodates 15 people comfortably and a large event suite is currently equipped with tables and 30 chairs that can be moved for any purpose. White boards, large screens, and WiFi are available for presentations and events.
“Whether it’s a desk for a few hours, a lockable desk, a private office, a suite of offices or simply a place to hold a meeting, Scale Up is the place,” Yearian said.
Scale Up started in 2018 with its first location in Austin and the Killeen branch opened in 2019 on 8th Street. Currently the Killeen branch is the only remaining location, as the Austin location closed permanently during COVID-19.
“Surprisingly enough this location did fairly well throughout COVID,” Yearian said. “We had to stop the shared coworking spaces but we still had plenty of private offices that were rented.”
The new location already has a few spaces rented from longtime customers and businesses.
“We have a nonprofit called She Will Foundation and a tax consultant called True Tax already in their own spaces,” Yearian said.
Scale Up is also looking to franchise in the near future as the business continues to grow.
“I’m hoping to have three location in about 12 to 18 months,” Yearian said.
To learn more about Scale up, go to ScaleUpCoConnect.com or contact the main office by emailing office@scaleupcoconnect.com or calling 254-432-6825.
