Local restaurants will be responding differently this week when all Texas businesses are able to open 100% and masks are no longer mandated by the state government.
Some restaurants are looking forward to being able to welcome more people in to dine, while others are expecting to keep some measures in place as all Texas businesses will be able to fully open beginning Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced his executive order last week that lifted the statewide mask mandate and is allowing all businesses to open 100%.
Hensan Timo, the owner of C&H Hawaiian Grill in Killeen, said that he is planning to continue to limit the number of people who can come into his restaurant to eat and masks will be preferred inside.
“I’m concerned because I think it’s a little too early, too soon for that,” Timo said. “We are one of the restaurants that had very little effect during the pandemic. We spaced the tables around and everything has worked out pretty great for us. I just don’t want to open it too soon and then there is a spike and we have to shut down again.”
He added that he is concerned about bringing COVID-19 home to his wife and family and he is also worried about the safety of his employees.
“We plan to put up some signs encouraging people to wear their masks,” he said.
According to Timo, only around 25% or 33% of his total business has come from people dining in at his restaurant.
Andrew Loya, the manager at MasFajitas in Killeen, said some things will change with the newly lifted restrictions.
“We’re gonna be opening up to 100% but we will be keeping the plexiglass up between tables. We have not fully decided on whether we will require masks,” Loya said. However, he added that he thinks the restaurant will at least prefer customers to wear masks.
“I’m excited about the 100% thing because things are slowly getting back to normal and it will be good for our business and our service,” Loya said.
When it comes to how the restaurant has handled the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Loya said, “We did what we could and we had to close the dining room early and we were only doing food to go. We were losing a huge amount of money without the dining room. We have just been adjusting to everything going on,” he said.
Retail
H-E-B stores will leave their signs requiring mask use at the store in place for the time being. A news release from the grocery company explained the decision.
“We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. Additionally, we will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work. H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed,” the news release said. “The CDC, state and local health officials strongly advise the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to prevent the spread of Covid-19. To help keep Texans healthy, we’ve had several safety protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic, and until all Texans including our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, we will continue these efforts.”
An article from USA Today also showed that Kroger, Macy’s Starbucks and Target will all be continuing their mask policies as well.
Lastly, Walmart will also continue requiring masks as they have not changed their policy, according to the retailer’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.