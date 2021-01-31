The Paycheck Protection Program is a federally funded loan program that allows businesses to keep employees and use the loan to pay them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has allowed some local and otherwise business owners to survive and continue operating during the pandemic.
Jim Januszka, owner of Village Pizza and Bite the Bagel in Killeen, and Bite the Bagel in Harker Heights, said the program saved more than two dozen jobs at his two locations.
When the coronavirus pandemic reached Texas in March and closed in-store dining operations at Killeen-area restaurants, Januszka’s bagel shops were taking a hard hit, he said.
“April and May were pretty rough months,” Januszka said. “Between the two bagel shops, we were down about 18% in sales.”
Januszka faced the tough decision of potentially laying off employees and even closing one of the stores, but he and his wife reluctantly agreed to apply for the paycheck protection loan, allowing his staff to stay on the payroll.
Nina Ramon, the regional communications director for the south central region of the U.S. Small Business Administration, explained PPP loans and how they work.
“As part of the CARES Act that was passed last year, the Paycheck Protection Program provides the much-needed relief to the millions of small businesses so that they can sustain their business as well as retain their employees,” Ramon said. “For the PPP loans, borrowers can apply for forgiveness once all the loan proceeds have been used per the guidance set for in the federal regulations,” she said.
“The PPP loan program distributed a combined $525 billion (in the various 2020 implementations) — a testament to hard work at the SBA, which is used to handling fractions of this volume.”
27% of the PPP loan dollars were made in low-and moderate-income communities which is in proportion to the percentage of population in these areas:
25% of PPP loan dollars went to small businesses and nonprofits located in historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones).
15% of PPP loan dollars went to small businesses and nonprofits located rural areas.
On Jan. 11, 2021, the SBA launched another round of PPP under the Economic Aid Act. As of the Jan. 24, 2021 report, the SBA approved 400,580 PPP loans totaling more than $35 billion in the newest round of PPP funding. Over 65% of these PPP loans have been for $50,000 or less and the average PPP loan size is $87,000, according to Ramon.
VeraBank, formerly Union State Bank, has given out some PPP loans to local businesses as well and Robin Gibson, the marketing manager for VeraBank, talked about what they have done.
“As a community bank, we are ingrained in the communities we serve and our success is dependent on how we work with and support other small businesses. The opportunity to provide PPP loan funding to the Killeen community was gratifying in the way it allowed us to support the businesses which are the foundation of job creation in our communities, state and nation,” Gibson said. “Through the Paycheck Protection Program funding provided in the CARES Act, VeraBank was able to serve as a conduit for delivering the stimulus funding directly to the small businesses and their employees who keep our economy moving.”
Gibson added that the Killeen branches of the bank have given 188 total PPP loans since COVID began and the loans have totalled just over $15.7 million, an average of $83,947 per loan.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra spoke on PPP loans, saying they have helped some businesses but they are not the solution small businesses would prefer.
“I’ve talked to a few people that have taken advantage of it. It provides a little bit of relief but the challenge is always trying to keep people coming to their establishments. I see that in our smaller mom and pop type stores where they’re not getting as much traffic as usual,” Segarra said. “They would rather have people coming to their business instead of taking paycheck protection.”
