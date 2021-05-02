Local businesses are hiring at a high rate as the economy has opened following the COVID-19 pandemic closures.
There are over 1,100 unique job postings in the retail industry in the Killeen-Temple Metro Area, according to Charley Ayres, the director of industry and education partnerships at Workforce Solutions.
Over 750 unique job postings are in the restaurant business with just over 400 of those in the fast food industry and around 350 of those in casual dining.
By comparison, in March 2019, there were 189 unique job postings for fast food businesses, according to Ayres.
“Because of the growth of our region, we have long had more job openings than people, but now that we are reopening from COVID restrictions, we are really in a place where we need people to get back to work,” Ayres said. “The restaurant, retail and entertainment industries were hit very hard when we shut everything down, so it’s hard to walk into a local restaurant now and not see a hiring sign as things are starting to open back up.”
John Crutchfield, the president of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, said the EDC has not heard from businesses that they are hiring at a high rate or that they are struggling to hire.
“Employers tell us that they are very happy with the quality of applicants they receive here and, in fact, that has driven expansion. As the demand for talent continues to outpace the supply, this community and region should be in very good shape,” Crutchfield said.
He added that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Killeen-Temple area had 38,400 people in the workforce in March 2019, 38,900 in March 2020 and 38,000 last month.
“One way to view these numbers is that we are within 1% of the number of jobs we had at this time last year. All things considered, this would be characterized as a healthy recovery,” he said.
Locally, two restaurants that are actively hiring are Chick-fil-A and Bubba’s 33.
The Bubba’s 33 restaurant will be opening on June 14 and is hiring a 200-person staff.
The staff members that will be hired include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, and server assistants, according to a news release from Bubba’s 33.
Those interested in employment can apply online at https://bit.ly/2OWMh0r or apply at the hiring trailer, in the parking lot, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The new restaurant is located at 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The restaurant did not provide a salary range for the jobs.
The Chick-fil-A in Killeen is hiring at least 20 to 25 positions, according to Danielle Crebo, the human resources director for the restaurant.
However, she also said that this is not out of the ordinary for the restaurant and that they never shortened their staff during the COVID pandemic. “We are always hiring and our business is always growing. Even when we are fully staffed we are looking to hire,” Crebo said. “
Other companies that are going to be focused on hiring are Dollar General and Lowe’s.
Dollar General said on its website that they are looking to hire up to 20,000 new employees this spring and that they hosted virtual and in-person hiring events earlier this month.
“As a rapidly growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer, said on the website.
Lowe’s will be hosting a National Hiring Day event at all of its stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4, where anyone interested in a job will be able to apply in store during that day. Lowe’s is looking to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates, according to its website.
“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”
On Facebook, the Herald asked readers if they have seen local businesses looking to hire and there were over 90 comments on the post.
User Danna Naumann had this to say.
“Tons of places. A lot of them can’t even open or stay open a full day because of lack of staff. It’s sad,” she said.
Another user also said that they have seen hiring signs all over the place.
“I have, seems like the signs are everywhere. CTC, Grabbagreen, Goodwill, Firestone to name a few,” Michelle Nicolaus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.