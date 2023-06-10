COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation hosted its first Popup Market along with a job fair on Saturday.
The two events went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Business and Technology Park.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 9:23 pm
The multi-event included food and drinks along with nearly 40 vendors.
The vendors varied from clothing, art, home improvement booths, bathing product, toys and more.
The goal of the job fair section of the popup event is to bridge the gap between local job seekers and employers, according to the Cove EDC.
The job fair section was sponsored by Workforce Development Specialist Brittany Sanders who will also be sending out regular updated job listings through email for attendees who signed up during the event.
The vendors who attended seemed excited to help the community and to spread their businesses by word of mouth.
“We are just trying to inform people about how much money they can save through solar, we’re not trying to sell anyone anything today.” Michael Graff, employee of Clearly Solar, said to the Herald on Saturday morning.
There were also individuals who attended who wanted to share their cultural items along with other things useful throughout the year.
“It all depends on the time of the year; before February (customers) are buying the African attire to wear for Black History Month, and then throughout the year I sell sunglasses, sunscreen and more.” Melinda Kimber of MDK Event Planning told the Herald.
There were job opportunities, housing assistant agents and even bouncy castles for the kids to enjoy on Saturday.
If you want to see a full list of vendors who attended Saturdays #ShopCove popup event or view future updates on the upcoming events, go to the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation Facebook page.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
