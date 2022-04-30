HARKER HEIGHTS — If one was searching for a book or books at a cheap price then the book sale at the Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library was the place to be on Saturday.
While the Herald was at the event at around 10:40 a.m., there were a little over 30 people in the room where the sale was situated, looking through the rows and rows of used books on sale.
Vivian Marschik, former president of the Harker Heights Friends of the Library, sat by and watched people scour through the books.
“We’ve only been open for two hours and we have already made $1,350,” Marschik said, “We’ll probably do a second one in either late October or early November.”
Shelby Price along with her daughter Penelope were walking out with two huge bags of books and big smiles on their faces.
“All that we raise goes strictly for supporting library programs and most of it is geared to what Lisa Youngblood does for the children,” Marschik said, “She asks us what she needs — what is not in her regular budget — and we always approve because she does a fantastic job with the kids’ program. So we help support things that she can’t get in her budget.”
When the Herald was leaving the event, more people were coming in to do some book shopping.
