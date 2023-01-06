Sneaker collectors will have plenty of options for new shoes at an event in Killeen Saturday.
The Sneaker Market is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
“It’s a a buy-sell-trade even,” said organizer Darryl Overton, a 2010 Shoemaker High School graduate.
Overton, 30, a self-described “sneakerhead” who grew up in Killeen, collects sneakers. He owns over 100 pairs.
He is in the Air Force now, but wanted to put on a local sneaker show while he is home on leave.
“We’re going to be doing some raffles” and giving away a few pairs of free sneakers, Overton said.
He said he’ll have a basketball hoop next to his table, where customers can shoot for discounts.
Other vendors will also have sneakers for sale or trade, and some will be selling vintage clothes and other items, Overton said.
He also has three food trucks lined up for the event.
Sneakers available at the show include Nike Dunks, Jordans and many other varieties, Overton said.
“We‘re looking forward to bringing a spotlight to Sneaker heads, Vintage collectors and other small business owners from all over!,” according to an online description of the event. “General admission tickets will be sold on a CASH only service the day of the event!”
Admission tickets, only available at the door, are $10 each, or $5 for students.
