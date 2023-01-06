Sneakers

"Sneakerheads" have no qualms about shelling out huge sums of money for their sought-after footwear. Shortly after the public release of Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1 shoe in 1985, a mainstream collectible sneaker following was created, especially for the Jordan brand. Research firm Cowen predicted a $30 billion global sneaker resale market by 2030.

Sneaker collectors will have plenty of options for new shoes at an event in Killeen Saturday.

The Sneaker Market is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.

Darryl Overton holds some of his sneakers and a flyer for the sneaker buy-sell-trade event he is organizing in Killeen on Saturday.

